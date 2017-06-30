Dignitaries attend special tours of T...

Dignitaries attend special tours of Tucson Arizona Temple

4 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Attending a special guest tour of the Tucson Temple are U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake; his wife, Cheryl; and former presidential candidate and Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney. As the public open house for the Tucson Arizona Temple got underway June 3, many dignitaries visited the temple during special guest tours in the days prior to the public event.

