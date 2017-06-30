Border agents arrest previously-depor...

Border agents arrest previously-deported sex offender east of Naco, AZ

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - Border Patrol agents arrested a previously-deported sex offender in Cochise County on Tuesday, July 4. According to a news release from the US Customs and Border Protection, 51-year-old Javier Mejia-Pedraza has multiple felony convictions including lewd or lascivious acts with a minor in 2010 out of Los Angeles. His most recent deportation was in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neto's Tucson: A 'dreamer' goes to college - ou... 23 hr Paul P Tretiakoff 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Wed Slydawg 271
U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08) Jul 1 robert_1989 2
Best area to move to in Tuscon. Jun 29 Uncle Hank 8
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) Jun 26 Molly 15
xanan=x bars Jun 20 mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at July 06 at 4:01AM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,254 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC