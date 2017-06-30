AZ Wildland Crews Prefer Appreciation over Pies
"They have everything they need," says Heidi Schewel, spokeswoman for the Coronado National Forest, where the large Burro, Lizard and Frye fires are burning, as well as several smaller ones mostly as a result of dry lightning strikes. "The fire camps are self-contained," said Schewel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neto's Tucson: A 'dreamer' goes to college - ou...
|Wed
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Slydawg
|271
|U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08)
|Jul 1
|robert_1989
|2
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 29
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Jun 26
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC