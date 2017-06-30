AZ: Sun Tran, Union Contract Negotiations Ongoing in Tucson
July 01--Sun Tran and Teamsters Local 104 officials said union and company representatives are putting in long hours to hammer out a new work contract, which was set to expire Friday night. "Communications continue," Katrina Heineking, regional vice president for Sun Tran's private operator Transdev told the Star on Friday evening.
