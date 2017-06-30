AVA Amphitheater and WAR started the 4th of July weekend with a great caravan of comedy and music
Tucsonans saw a superb blend of standup comedy and bold salsa, R & B, and funk music that continued late into the night on Saturday, July 1. Paul Rodriguez and Felipe Esparza provided the standup comedy for the night while Malo, Tierra, and WAR provided amazing music for the crowd.
