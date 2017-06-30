AVA Amphitheater and WAR started the ...

AVA Amphitheater and WAR started the 4th of July weekend with a great caravan of comedy and music

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Tucsonans saw a superb blend of standup comedy and bold salsa, R & B, and funk music that continued late into the night on Saturday, July 1. Paul Rodriguez and Felipe Esparza provided the standup comedy for the night while Malo, Tierra, and WAR provided amazing music for the crowd.

