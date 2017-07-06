ABC, CBS Omit Shooting Threat at Senator Flake's Office Leading to Arrest
Red flags went up quick at the Tucson, Arizona office of Republican Senator Jeff Flake on Thursday when one angry leftist claimed that shooting all of the opposition was the way to solve "the Republican problem." The leftist protestor also brought up the shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise and was arrest by police a short time later.
