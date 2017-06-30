A Single Mom Plans Her Next Act
Katherine Engel, 43, talked about the challenges of raising her two teenage daughters on her own in the April 2006 issue of Kiplinger's . An immigrant from Russia, Engel earned $40,000 a year teaching English to new immigrants at a Tucson, Ariz., high school.
Comments
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of A Spring Fling - The Largest Student-Run C... (Apr '08)
|Jul 1
|robert_1989
|2
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Jun 29
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Jun 26
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
