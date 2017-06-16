Zona Politics Tonight: City Councilman Paul Cunningham and CD2 Candidate Mary Matiella
Tonight on the televised edition of Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel: I talk to Tucson City Councilman Paul Cunningham about the city's border-wall resolution, the recently passed budget, the state of the city's parks and much more. Then I introduce you to Mary Matiella, a retired Assistant Secretary of the Army who is considering jumping into the crowded Democratic primary to decide the nominee to challenge Congresswoman Martha McSally in 2018.
