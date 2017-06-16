Zona Politics Tonight: City Councilman Paul Cunningham and CD2 Candidate Mary Matiella

Tonight on the televised edition of Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel: I talk to Tucson City Councilman Paul Cunningham about the city's border-wall resolution, the recently passed budget, the state of the city's parks and much more. Then I introduce you to Mary Matiella, a retired Assistant Secretary of the Army who is considering jumping into the crowded Democratic primary to decide the nominee to challenge Congresswoman Martha McSally in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.