Yo, It's The Local Showdown! Hurry Your Ass Up Because There's Still Time to Enter

It's time for all the punks, the rap spitters, the jazz messengers, the acoustic alchemists, the singer-songwriters, the metalheads, the R&B crooners, EDM naval-gazers, the countrified outlaws and the indie stalwarts and all you purveyors of organized noise-er, musicians-to enter The Local Showdown. In the spirit of overcoming Old Pueblo summertime desolation and its literal and metaphorical dust, join venerable institution The Rock and Tucson Weekly for what we're calling the First Annual Local Showdown.

