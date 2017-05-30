Woman hit by car looking for men who helped save her
TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson woman who was hit by a car while helping someone push a stalled car on the south side is hoping to find 4 men she claims lifted the car off of her the night of her accident. "She believes they're good people who had a good heart at that moment," said the woman's sister Nayelly Santos.
