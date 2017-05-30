Woman hit by car looking for men who ...

Woman hit by car looking for men who helped save her

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson woman who was hit by a car while helping someone push a stalled car on the south side is hoping to find 4 men she claims lifted the car off of her the night of her accident. "She believes they're good people who had a good heart at that moment," said the woman's sister Nayelly Santos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... 34 min PrufSammy 8
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) 11 hr Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Fri Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
News Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti... May 25 Frogface Kate 18
Best area to move to in Tuscon. May 23 StaysHomeCuzILikeTo 6
Poll Would you bang Erin Christiansen (Aug '10) May 23 longschlong 44
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at June 04 at 3:23PM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,519,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC