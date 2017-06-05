Winner slurps down 33 dozen in oyster eating championship
Michelle Lesco of Tucson Arizona was stuffed and a touch unsteady after having vacuumed up 33 dozen raw oysters to win the 2017 Acme Oyster House World Oyster Eating Championship at the New Orleans Oyster Festival 2017, on Sunday . That's 396 individual bivalves, for those counting.
