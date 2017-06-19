Wildfire forcing evacuations in Sonoita
SONOITA, AZ - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is issuing notices to residents in Sonoita due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. According to SCCSO residents in homes on Boyd Road, Toledo Road, Apache Trail, Holbrook Drive and Terry Road, as well as all adjacent streets are being asked to evacuate due to the wildfire.
