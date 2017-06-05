Water station in the desert.
TUCSON, AZ - Pima County will vote whether to give $22,500 to Humane Borders next month to help pay for 49 water stations in the desert. The water stations are strategically located in the southern Arizona deserts along migrant trails, in order to provide relief if the migrants are in distress or need water to continue their journey.
