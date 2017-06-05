Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas
Ceremonies were held Saturday in Galveston to commission the warship named for the former Arizona congresswoman, who was shot in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona, but survived the assassination attempt. Giffords helped christen the ship in 2015.
