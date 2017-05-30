Warrant issued for suspect in fatal h...

Warrant issued for suspect in fatal hit and run

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Police Department has issued a felony arrest warrant for Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda, who was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road. According to a TPD tweet, Pineda was identified as the driver of a 2008 Jetta that was involved in an early morning hit and run crash on Tuesday, May 20. [READ MORE: Police ID victims in hit-and-run crash, search for other driver I Family of hit-and-run victims pleads for help to solve case Pineda is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

