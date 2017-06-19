Video of teen killed by Border Patrol...

Video of teen killed by Border Patrol agent shows he was facedown on ground when shots fired

22 hrs ago

A video shown in court shows Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez on the ground when U.S. Border Patrol Agent Lonnie Swartz fired through the border fence. Video of teen killed by Border Patrol agent shows he was facedown on ground when shots fired A video shown in court shows Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez on the ground when U.S. Border Patrol Agent Lonnie Swartz fired through the border fence.

