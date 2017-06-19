US Southwest to See Little Respite From Hot Temperatures
Planes were grounded for a time in Phoenix earlier this week, as temperatures in parts of the U.S. Southwest soared to 45 degrees Celsius and higher, from Tucson, Arizona, to Palm Springs, California. People have tried their best to stay cool, using community cooling stations in parks and community centers throughout the region.
