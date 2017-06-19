US Southwest to See Little Respite Fr...

US Southwest to See Little Respite From Hot Temperatures

Read more: Voice of America

Planes were grounded for a time in Phoenix earlier this week, as temperatures in parts of the U.S. Southwest soared to 45 degrees Celsius and higher, from Tucson, Arizona, to Palm Springs, California. People have tried their best to stay cool, using community cooling stations in parks and community centers throughout the region.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at June 25 at 2:31AM MST

