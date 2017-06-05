Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. FIRES ACROSS SOUTHERN ARIZONA With so many fires burning in southern Arizona, crews said they're strapped for resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.