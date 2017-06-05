Tucson's Top 3: What you need to know to start your day

TUCSON, AZ - Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m. TOP STORIES 1. TUCSON JOINS PIMA COUNTY IN OPPOSITION TO THE BUILDING OF A BORDER WALL Tucson will vote on a resolution that calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company that profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall; joining Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation in opposition to the wall.

