Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans annual stand down

TUCSON, AZ - Veterans in need are welcome to attend the annual Veterans Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13, hosted by Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans . The event will take place at the Desert Inn ; check in for homeless veterans will begin at 8 a.m. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local service providers will be on hand to assist veterans in need with the following services: Clothing, showers, haircuts, health screenings, medical care, legal assistance, housing options, employment information, as well as food stamps, and VA and Social Security benefits.

