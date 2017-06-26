Tucson police searching for two suspects in assault turned homicide
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in a Sunday, June 25 assault turned homicide investigation. According to a TPD release, an assault turned deadly at the Venom nightclub at 1104 South Craycroft Road.
