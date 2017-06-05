Tucson man scales Denali for veterans

Tucson man scales Denali for veterans

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

DENALI, ALASKA - A Tucson man is on his way back home after an astonishing accomplishment; climbing North America's highest peak. Chris Cobb of Tucson scaled the former Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) 21 hr Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Tue FeedbackLocal 4
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 5 PrufSammy 11
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC