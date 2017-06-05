Tucson man extradited in cold case murder
TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson man has been accused in the fatal stabbing of a California man more than 30 years ago, authorities said. The Santa Ana Police Department said John William Zelinski was arrested and charged with murder in May 2017 and extradited to California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Thu
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC