Tucson man extradited in cold case murder

TUCSON, AZ - A Tucson man has been accused in the fatal stabbing of a California man more than 30 years ago, authorities said. The Santa Ana Police Department said John William Zelinski was arrested and charged with murder in May 2017 and extradited to California.

