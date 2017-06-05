Tucson joins Pima County in oppositio...

Tucson joins Pima County in opposition to the building of a border wall

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Tucson will vote on a resolution that calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company that profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall. Tucson will join Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation in opposition to the wall.

