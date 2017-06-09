Tucson City Council Votes to Oppose T...

Tucson City Council Votes to Oppose Trump's Border Wall, Militarization

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Indybay.org

TUCSON, Ariz., June 6, 2017 - The Tucson City Council voted unanimously tonight to oppose President Trump's proposed border wall and prevent the city from doing business with companies that agree to work on the wall. The resolution rejects Trump's Jan. 25 executive order and increased militarization of the border region, and it calls for a comprehensive review of border security policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... 20 hr rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Wed Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Tue FeedbackLocal 4
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC