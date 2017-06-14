Trial Over TUSD's Mexican American St...

Trial Over TUSD's Mexican American Studies to Begin in Tucson June 26

It's been five years since TUSD's Mexican American Studies program was dismantled by order of Superintendent of Public Instruction John Huppenthal. The lawsuit challenging Huppenthal's order and the statute he based it on is coming to trial in Tucson's DeConcini U.S. Courthouse, beginning the week of June 26 through June 30. It will continue the week of July 17 through July 21. The courtroom is open to the public.

