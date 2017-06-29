There's a Fried-Chicken Sandwich Floating in the Stratosphere
A fried-chicken sandwich was carried by a giant balloon to the stratosphere on Thursday, where it will float for the next four days, reaching altitudes of 50,000 to 80,000 feet. The flight is part publicity stunt, part launch test.
