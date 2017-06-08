The Weekly List: 12 Things To Do In T...

The Weekly List: 12 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next Week

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

Spacefest . Southern Arizona was an early hotspot in the space race, so it's no surprise that it's also home to the annual Spacefest, which brings astronauts, space scientists, rocket ship engineers, astronomers, meteorite hunters, artists and other space cadets together for a great big confab about the final frontier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... 4 hr rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Wed Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Tue FeedbackLocal 4
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC