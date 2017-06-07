The Local Showdown! A Killer Kinda Battle of the Bands Contest That...

Music junkies, this summer-as Tucson temperatures rise to rival those found in the Sixth Circle of Hella' legendary venue The Rock and Tucson Weekly call out vaingloriously, to the faithless and faithful alike, to announce the First Annual Local Showdown. The Local Showdown is a summer-long showcase where local bands/musicians, from all genres-from highbrow to lowbrow, from bluegrass to rap-battle it out before a panel of music aficionados to decide a winner.

