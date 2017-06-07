The Local Showdown! A Killer Kinda Ba...

The Local Showdown! A Killer Kinda Battle of the Bands Contest That...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

Music junkies, this summer-as Tucson temperatures rise to rival those found in the Sixth Circle of Hella' legendary venue The Rock and Tucson Weekly call out vaingloriously, to the faithless and faithful alike, to announce the First Annual Local Showdown. The Local Showdown is a summer-long showcase where local bands/musicians, from all genres-from highbrow to lowbrow, from bluegrass to rap-battle it out before a panel of music aficionados to decide a winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) 5 hr Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Tue FeedbackLocal 4
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 5 PrufSammy 11
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC