The Latest: Record-setting heat again...

The Latest: Record-setting heat again as Phoenix hits 117

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The first day of summer brought hellish heat to the Southwest, where forecasters called for a high of 120 in Phoenix, a peak not seen in more than two decades. Some flights were even canceled while residents sought out water and shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
xanan=x bars Tue mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Jun 13 Andreevich 127
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Jun 7 Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Jun 6 FeedbackLocal 4
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Pima County was issued at June 21 at 6:49PM MST

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC