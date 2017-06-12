The Latest: Giffords: Shooting is an attack on democracy
The Latest on reaction from past shooting victims on the Wednesday shooting at a congressional baseball practice : Gabby Giffords, the former U.S. representative who was shot during a public meeting with her constituents in Arizona six years ago, says she is heart-broken for the victims of Wednesday's shooting at a congressional baseball practice. Giffords issued a statement through her political action committee, Americans for Responsible Solutions, which aims to reduce gun violence through stricter laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC