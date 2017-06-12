The Latest: Giffords: Shooting is an ...

The Latest: Giffords: Shooting is an attack on democracy

12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Latest on reaction from past shooting victims on the Wednesday shooting at a congressional baseball practice : Gabby Giffords, the former U.S. representative who was shot during a public meeting with her constituents in Arizona six years ago, says she is heart-broken for the victims of Wednesday's shooting at a congressional baseball practice. Giffords issued a statement through her political action committee, Americans for Responsible Solutions, which aims to reduce gun violence through stricter laws.

