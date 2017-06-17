The DR gets some sun in Tucson
Tim and Mary Jo Williams of Creston recently returned from a trip to Tucson, Arizona to visit cousins. All formerly of Wooster, they stopped to check the local news in The Daily Record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC