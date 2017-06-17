The DR gets some sun in Tucson

The DR gets some sun in Tucson

Tim and Mary Jo Williams of Creston recently returned from a trip to Tucson, Arizona to visit cousins. All formerly of Wooster, they stopped to check the local news in The Daily Record.

