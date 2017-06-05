Tasca steps down at The Pear, Kruse Craig becomes artistic director
Pear Theatre founder and artistic director Diane Tasca during the announcement of the company's new performance space in 2015. On Sunday, June 4, 2017, she announced that Betsy Kruse Craig is taking over as artistic director of The Pear.
