Taco Shop Co. named best 24-hour restaurant in Arizona by Cosmopolitan
As the downtown and Fourth Ave. areas in Tucson continue to evolve and modernize, there's one mainstay of the Tucson nightlife that has survived unscathed. Anyone who has ever gone to The University of Arizona has surely been to Taco Shop at least once in their Tucson tenure.
