Southern Arizona Stands Against Propo...

Southern Arizona Stands Against Proposed Border Wall

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

District 5 Supervisor Richard ElA as during the June 6 press conference prior to the Tucson city council voting on a stance against President Trump's border wall initiative. The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve the joint initiative earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) 41 min Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... 19 hr FeedbackLocal 4
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 5 PrufSammy 11
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC