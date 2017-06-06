Smuggler jumps from moving vehicle, agents find marijuana
Agents assigned to the Nogales Border Patrol Station seized nearly 600 pounds of marijuana and arrested the driver after he jumped out of the rolling vehicle in an attempt to flee on Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|17 hr
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Mon
|PrufSammy
|11
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Mon
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
|Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14)
|May 25
|Debbie
|12
|Survivors: Help build congresswoman mass shooti...
|May 25
|Frogface Kate
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC