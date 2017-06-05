Smith Fire estimated at 200 acres; SR...

Smith Fire estimated at 200 acres; SR 82 closed because of brush fire

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - A brush fire burning east of Sonoita forced highway officials to close State Route 82 in northeast Santa Cruz County on Wednesday, June 7. According to the InciWeb site, the Smith Fire , burning in grass and brush in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, is about 200 acres. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, SR is closed between Mileposts 37 and 41. Meanwhile, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning is a possible cause of multiple fires burning in the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) 9 hr Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Tue FeedbackLocal 4
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 5 PrufSammy 11
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
Review: A&L Transport Best Moving Company Freig... (Feb '14) May 25 Debbie 12
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,598,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC