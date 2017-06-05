Smith Fire estimated at 200 acres; SR 82 closed because of brush fire

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - A brush fire burning east of Sonoita forced highway officials to close State Route 82 in northeast Santa Cruz County on Wednesday, June 7. According to the InciWeb site, the Smith Fire , burning in grass and brush in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, is about 200 acres. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, SR is closed between Mileposts 37 and 41. Meanwhile, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning is a possible cause of multiple fires burning in the county.

