SILVER Alert issued for Goodyear resident with Alzheimer's, Dementia
GOODYEAR, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a SILVER Alert for Goodyear resident Harold Robert Lynch, who has Alzheimer's and Dementia. According to a DPS release, Lynch was reported missing on Friday, June 9 after he left Estrella Estates around 9:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.
