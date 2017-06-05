SILVER Alert issued for Goodyear resident with Alzheimer's, Dementia

GOODYEAR, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a SILVER Alert for Goodyear resident Harold Robert Lynch, who has Alzheimer's and Dementia. According to a DPS release, Lynch was reported missing on Friday, June 9 after he left Estrella Estates around 9:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.