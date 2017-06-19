Sierra Vista police arrest second sus...

Sierra Vista police arrest second suspect in May drive-by shooting

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting last month. According to a news release, 18-year-old Anthony Carvalho of Sierra Vista was arrested on Friday, June 16. He is the second suspect arrested in the case of the early-morning shooting incident on May 18. Sierra Vista resident Tres Wick was arrested in the evening of May 18 .

