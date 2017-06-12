Sierra Vista man sentenced to 25 year...

Sierra Vista man sentenced to 25 years for child crimes

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

SIERRA VISTA, AZ - A U.S. District Judge has sentenced Ian Joseph Ritzer, a resident of Sierra Vista, to 25 years in prison that will be followed by lifetime supervised release, according to a news release. Ritzer was sentenced on Monday, June 12 after he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of extortion, and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

