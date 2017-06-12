Shooting is latest eruption in grim ritual of rage - and blame
People place flowers outside the offices of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords, D-Ariz., in 2011, after she was shot in the head by a mentally ill man during an appearance at a supermarket in Tucson, Arizona. High-level gestures of conciliation did little to blunt the sense that America's civic culture is consumed with anger and breaking down.
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Jun 4
|Eggbreaker81
|7
|Undocumented and Transgender
|Jun 2
|Gordon G
|2
