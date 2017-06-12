Shooting is latest eruption in grim r...

Shooting is latest eruption in grim ritual of rage - and blame

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

People place flowers outside the offices of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords, D-Ariz., in 2011, after she was shot in the head by a mentally ill man during an appearance at a supermarket in Tucson, Arizona. High-level gestures of conciliation did little to blunt the sense that America's civic culture is consumed with anger and breaking down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Tue Andreevich 127
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Jun 7 Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Jun 6 FeedbackLocal 4
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Jun 4 Eggbreaker81 7
News Undocumented and Transgender Jun 2 Gordon G 2
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC