Sergeant: Systemic problem can't be "cleaned up with one person"
TUCSON, AZ - With Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier calling for a state investigation into the misuse of RICO funds at his department, those close to the case are agreeing that more needs to be done. Napier's request comes nearly two months after former Chief Deputy Chris Radtke received probation for stealing public money for personal use .
