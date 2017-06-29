Second Chance: Investors to renovate another motel for homeless vets
TUCSON, AZ - After success at another location in Tucson, two investors are hoping to help even more homeless veterans take ownership over their lives. If you drive down Benson Highway, the motels aren't exactly showing positive signs of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|43 min
|Uncle Hank
|8
|Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Molly
|15
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC