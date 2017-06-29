Second Chance: Investors to renovate ...

Second Chance: Investors to renovate another motel for homeless vets

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - After success at another location in Tucson, two investors are hoping to help even more homeless veterans take ownership over their lives. If you drive down Benson Highway, the motels aren't exactly showing positive signs of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best area to move to in Tuscon. 43 min Uncle Hank 8
Review: Affordable Dentures (Jan '11) Mon Molly 15
xanan=x bars Jun 20 mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Jun 13 Andreevich 127
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Jun 7 Denny 7
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC