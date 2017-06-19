Search warrant sheds new light on inv...

Search warrant sheds new light on investigation into death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

VAIL, AZ - A new search warrant is shedding even more light on the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb. Tucson News Now obtained the warrant Wednesday, June 21. In it, authorities said they were searching for photographs, recording devices and anything used to "mount and/or conceal recording devices."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
xanan=x bars Tue mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Jun 13 Andreevich 127
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Jun 7 Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Jun 6 FeedbackLocal 4
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC