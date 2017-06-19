Sahuarita police asking for public's help locating missing man

SAHUARITA, AZ - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 77-year-old John Logan. According to a SPD release Logan drove off sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in a white Chrysler 300 with Arizona plate ARE2259.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.