Saddle Fire: 4,900 acres, 20 percent contained
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - The Saddle Fire burning in Cochise County was estimated at 4,900 acres on Sunday night, June 25. Containment was estimated at 20 percent. The fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest, and on Arizona State land.
