Reid Park Zoo closing early during extreme heat
TUCSON, AZ - The record-breaking heat has forced Reid Park Zoo in Tucson to change things up to protect the animals and guest. The zoo, which is usually open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will close at noon every day this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xanan=x bars
|8 hr
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC