Reid Park Zoo closing early during ex...

Reid Park Zoo closing early during extreme heat

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The record-breaking heat has forced Reid Park Zoo in Tucson to change things up to protect the animals and guest. The zoo, which is usually open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will close at noon every day this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
xanan=x bars 8 hr mcnopes 3
Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16) Jun 15 Mike 5
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Jun 13 Andreevich 127
News Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa... Jun 8 rsss1 14
Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12) Jun 7 Denny 7
News Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a... Jun 6 FeedbackLocal 4
Crooked Tucson Judges Jun 5 Quotable Quotes 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC