Recycled Democrat Rodney Glassman running as Republican for ACC
On June 12, former Cave Creek Interim Town Manager Rodney Glassman filed paperwork with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office to run for a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xanan=x bars
|3 hr
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
|Crooked Tucson Judges
|Jun 5
|Quotable Quotes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC