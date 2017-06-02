Ramona Ruth Seibert
Ramona Ruth Seibert, 81, of Seymour, died from complications of pancreatic cancer on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Lutheran Community Home surrounded by family. Born Nov. 10, 1935, in Perry County, she was the daughter of Raymond and Mildred Burton Seibert, both of whom preceded her in death.
