QuikTrip 'Invades' Tucson
QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Tucson, Ariz., Wednesday night, reported The Arizona Daily Star . It was supposed to open Thursday morning, but "we were just standing around taking pictures, we were ready to go, and finally we just took the barricades down and let them in...about 9:00 p.m." Wednesday, Troy DeVos, QuikTrip's director of real estate, told the newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best area to move to in Tuscon.
|Sat
|Calgon take me away
|7
|xanan=x bars
|Jun 20
|mcnopes
|3
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Jun 15
|Mike
|5
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Jun 13
|Andreevich
|127
|Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses brings thousa...
|Jun 8
|rsss1
|14
|Are the Tucson adult book stores any good for a... (Apr '12)
|Jun 7
|Denny
|7
|Investigator: Girl apparently wasn't sexually a...
|Jun 6
|FeedbackLocal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC