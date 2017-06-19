QuikTrip 'Invades' Tucson

QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Tucson, Ariz., Wednesday night, reported The Arizona Daily Star . It was supposed to open Thursday morning, but "we were just standing around taking pictures, we were ready to go, and finally we just took the barricades down and let them in...about 9:00 p.m." Wednesday, Troy DeVos, QuikTrip's director of real estate, told the newspaper.

